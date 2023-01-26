RRR composer MM Keeravani reacts to being honoured with Padma Shri; Pens a heartfelt note

MM Keeravani , the veteran musician is going through an excellent phase in his career with back-to-back prestigious awards and accolades. The celebrated composer won the Golden Globe Award for Best Song - Motion Picture for the chartbuster 'Naatu Naatu' from the 2022-released blockbuster RRR . Now, MM Keeravani is finally honoured with the fourth highest civilian award of India, Padma Shri. The veteran musician receiving the Padma Shri award has left both his die-hard fans and Telugu cinema audiences in deep excitement.

The RRR composer, who is overwhelmed after receiving the fourth highest civilian award of the country, reacted to the great honour with a heartfelt note posted on his official Twitter handle. "Much honoured by the civilian award from the Govt of India Respect for my parents and all of my mentors from Kavitapu Seethanna garu to Kuppala Bulliswamy Naidu garu on this occasion," wrote MM Keeravani in his post. The Telugu cinema audiences and film industry members are now showering the musician with congratulatory messages, on his social media post.

Padma Awards 2023

Just like every year, the Padma Awards of 2023 have been announced on the special occasion of Republic Day. Along with MM Keeravani, some of the most popular faces of the film and entertainment industry including Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon have also received Padma Shri. Celebrated Tabla player Zakir Hussain, legendary singer Vani Jayaram, singer Suman Kalyanpur, and others received the prestigious Padma Bhushan award, this year.

RRR earns an Oscar nomination

After winning the Golden Globes award 2023 for Best Original Song, the 'Naatu Naatu' song has made earned its biggest achievement to date - the Oscar nomination. The chartbuster song of SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film has earned the Oscars 2023 nominations for Best Song. 'Naatu Naatu' song, which is composed by the veteran musician MM Keeravani and penned by Chandra Bose, features an electrifying dance number by the film's leading men, Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film industry members are now heaping praises on team RRR, for the string of acheivements.