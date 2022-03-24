RRR craze continues; Fans prepare hoardings, banners as the magnum opus releases tomorrow

As the most awaited film, RRR is all set to release tomorrow and the excitement of the fans has only increased with each passing day. The RRR fever is spread across the world. Ahead of its worldwide release, several members of the fraternity including Nani, Ram Pothineni have posted encouraging messages for the RRR makers.

Another proof of the RRR craze is that the fans have created massive hoardings of the trio, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli. Those pictures are now doing rounds on social media. Fans have also come up with posters, rangolis and have been decorating the hoardings with money garlands as well. They are also performing poojas worldwide for the film. The supporters have even created new hashtags for the movie, which have started trending.

Check out the posts below:

There are many aspects that make this periodic action drama noteworthy, one of them being a star-studded lineup including Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris. In the meantime, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody have also been roped in for the supporting roles.

Financed by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments, the film discusses the life of two Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR, who are up against the British Raj and Hyderabad Nizam. Set in the 1920 time period, the storyline talks about the undocumented period of their lives when these two went into oblivion before they began the fight for their country.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Akshara Haasan opens up on being brought up differently, judged and Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu