RRR: Did SS Rajamouli cancel the 'test shoot' of Jr NTR, Ram Charan starrer?

As per the latest buzz, the proposed test shoot for Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR has been canceled by director SS Rajamouli. Read on to know the reason behind the same.

Just like others, noted filmmaker SS Rajamouli is also eagerly waiting to resume the shooting process of his much-awaited movie titled RRR. The plans to resume shooting schedules and production processes have already been put forth by numerous producers after being granted permission to do the same by the government authorities. A few days back, it was reported that the Baahubali director has decided to conduct a test shoot on the sets of RRR for making further decisions regarding the same.

If media reports are to be believed, this test shoot was supposed to be conducted on June 25 at Gandipet. However, the latest reports reveal that SS Rajamouli has decided not to go forward with the planned schedule and canceled the shoot. He has made this decision after learning the news about a TV actor testing positive for Coronavirus during the shoot for a show. Apart from this, there has also been a spike in the number of COVID-19 positive tests in Hyderabad.

All these factors have forced SS Rajamouli to rethink his decision and cancel the test shoot for RRR. Talking about the much-anticipated movie, it features Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, , , and others in the lead roles. It is scheduled to be released next year and has been helmed by D.V.V. Danayya. RRR also marks the South debut of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. It happens to be a period action drama that has been making a lot of buzz in the media ever since its inception.

