RRR: Did SS Rajamouli spend a whopping 83 Crores for the Oscars and Golden Globes campaigns?

RRR, the 2022-released blockbuster period drama which is helmed by master craftsman SS Rajamouli, is unarguably the most popular Indian film of recent times. The magnum opus, which features Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles has won several awards and accolades at the International level, including the Golden Globe Awards 2023 and Hollywood Critics Association Awards 2023. RRR has now joined the race for the Oscars 2023, and the film fanatics are expecting the film to win big at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Did SS Rajamouli spend a whopping 83 Crores for the campaigns?

As you may know, RRR was not selected as India's official entry to the Oscars 2023, as expected. However, director SS Rajamouli and his team decided to join the Academy Awards race individually, thus setting a major example for the entire Indian film industry. The makers of the film also competed in all the major international award ceremonies, including the Golden Globes and Hollywood Critics Association Awards, in a similar way.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the makers of RRR have spent whopping 83 Crores on the campaigns for the international award ceremonies including The Oscars and Golden Globes. Interestingly, a massive share of this campaigning expense was contributed by director SS Rajamouli himself, that too from his personal account. The rest of the expenses, which was a minor share, was taken from the box office collections of RRR, from Japan and Russia. However, none of these reports are officially confirmed yet.

RRR for the Oscars

The SS Rajamouli directorial has joined the Oscars race, under the Best Song category for the chartbuster song 'Naatu Naatu' composed by veteran musician MM Keeravani. Interestingly, singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava are set to perform the 'Naatu Naatu' song at the 95th Oscar Awards ceremony, which will be held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, on March 12, Sunday.

About RRR

The historical drama revolves around a fictional meeting and friendship that developed between the real-life freedom fighters of Telugu states, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komuram Bheem. Ram Charan played the role of Sitarama Raju in the movie, which featured Jr. NTR in the role of Bheem. Alia Bhatt, the popular Bollywood star made her Telugu debut with the film, by playing the role of Sitarama Raju's lady love Sita. Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran made cameo appearances in RRR, which is bankrolled by DVV Entertainment.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR to receive their HCA awards through mail after RRR’s big win; See Pics