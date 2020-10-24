RRR director SS Rajamouli faces flak post the release of Jr NTR’s look for THIS reason

The news reports on the upcoming SS Rajamouli film states that the audiences are surprised by the use of stock shots which are reportedly incorporated by the makers of RRR from a National Geographic documentary.

The makers of the highly anticipated film RRR recently released the first look of the lead actor Jr NTR. The makers had previously released the first look poster of the other lead actor Ram Charan. Now, the director SS Rajamouli is facing a lot of flak post the release of the first look of Jr NTR. The news reports on the upcoming SS Rajamouli directorial states that the social media users and film audiences are surprised by the use of stock shots which are reportedly incorporated by the makers of RRR which are allegedly taken from a National Geographic documentary.

Secondly, the character essayed by the southern actor Jr NTR is that of Komaram Bheem. The news reports further go on to state how the character wearing a religious attire was misrepresented in the first look of Jr NTR. The news reports further go on to add that the director SS Rajamouli stated about the religious attire saying that Jr NTR's character has no relation to it. The news reports further add that the filmmaker is reportedly getting slammed for distorting historical facts.

The upcoming film RRR will feature actor cum producer Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. The film is reportedly expected to be a period drama. The film will also feature Bollywood actor and actress .

