RRR director SS Rajamouli has a fanboy moment over Steven Spielberg; Shares pics and says 'I met god'

RRR director SS Rajamouli had a fanboy moment when he met Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg at a party. And his reaction to meeting his favourite star proves he is just like us. The actor also referred to Steven as God while sharing pics on his social media handle. Music composer MM Keeravani also posted pics and also shared his reaction to the Golden Globes winner Naatu Naatu song. SS Rajamouli shared a fanboy moment with Steven Spielberg when he met the director at a party hosted by Universal Pictures. The period drama has been re-released in US theatres, where the director along with the cast of the film are promoting it ahead of Oscars 2023.

SS Rajamouli took to Twitter and shared pics with Steven Spielberg. While one pic shows Rajamouli holding his face and looking surprised as he stood in front of Steven, another one is a perfect frame posing along with MM Keeravani. Taking to Twitter, Rajamouli shared pics and wrote, “I just met GOD!!!" Take a look at SS Rajamouli's pics with Steven Spielberg here:

MM Keeravani shares Steven Spielberg's reaction to Naatu Naatu MM Keeravani was also ecstatic to meet the Academy Award-winning filmmaker and said that Steven even praised their song Naatu Naatu from RRR. He also shared pictures from their brief encounter and wrote in the caption, “And I couldn’t believe it when he said he liked Naatu Naatu. Had the privilege of meeting the God of movies and say in his ears that I love his movies including DUEL like anything.”

SS Rajamouli says RRR is not a Bollywood film SS Rajamouli, recently at the US screening with the Directors Guild of America and said RRR is not a Bollywood film. This has caught the attention of the internet. It is going viral. The director said, "RRR is not a Bollywood film, it is a Telugu film from the south of India where I come from, but I use the song to move the story forward rather than stopping the film and giving you a piece of music and dance." RRR's Naatu Naatu wins Golden Globes RRR created history with its iconic win at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The film bagged the award for Best Original Song category for the blockbuster song Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani. When the award was announced, there was no limit to the joy of the RRR team. RRR missed out on the Best Non-English Language Film award, which was won by Argentina, 1985 from Argentina. SS Rajamouli added another feather to his cap as he bagged the Best Director Award at the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC). The director also received a standing ovation from the audience and mentioned that RRR was loved by the West the same way Indians did.