RRR director SS Rajamouli, his wife Rama, and Naatu Naatu choreographer Prem Rakshith invited to join The Academy: Reports

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is a name that needs no introduction. The Telugu filmmaker known for phenomenal work such as the Baahubali franchise and RRR has raised his benchmark so high that it is almost impossible to match it.

Even though the prestigious Academy Awards can't resist from hailing the greatness of Koduri Srisaila Sri Rajamouli.

Now, in a recent update, news has surfaced online that the Academy Awards have sent an official invite to SS Rajamouli and others to become honorable members of The Academy’s Class of 2014. Have a look!

SS Rajamouli, Rama Rajamouli, and Prem Rakshith to join the Academy Awards

As per recent reports, SS Rajamouli, his better half Rama Rajamouli, and renowned dance choreographer Prem Rakshith, who choreographed the foot-tapping track Naatu Naatu, have been sent an invite from The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences to become its members.

As per reports, the three have not confirmed accepting the invite but if they do, they will have an opportunity to vote during the upcoming Awards selection which can be another grand door opener for the Indian Cinema and their masterful works.

More about RRR

The historical drama is a work of fiction set in the 1920s that centers on the valiant liberation heroes Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. These famous characters are portrayed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

The period-thriller flick created a huge sensation after renowned musician M.M. Keerawani, and lyricist Chandrabose won Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at Oscars 2023. This recognition was a huge moment for Indian cinema!

Apart from lead stars the film also features, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt, who delivered noteworthy performances.

D. V. V. Danayya produced the mammoth film under the banner of DVV Entertainment. The film is currently streaming in the Telugu language on Zee5 with English subtitles.

Watch RRR official trailer

SS Rajamouli's upcoming films

The ace director is currently gearing up for his next big venture with Superstar Mahesh Babu in a tentatively titled project SSMB 29. As per early speculations, the film will be based on the character of Lord Hanuman from the Hindu epic Ramayana, which will be set under the backdrop of African jungles.

