RRR director SS Rajamouli may not shoot a few songs from the film; plans to retain them in the album

The latest news updates states that the ace southern director will retain the songs in the film's final album. The news reports also add that the RRR director SS Rajamouli has taken a tough decision keeping in the mind the COVID 19 crisis in the country.
Mumbai
RRR director SS Rajamouli may not shoot a few songs from the film; plans to retain them in the album
There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli may not shoot a few songs from the upcoming film, RRR. The latest news updates states that the ace southern director will retain the songs in the film's final album. Now, the news reports also add that the RRR director SS Rajamouli has taken a tough decision keeping in the mind the COVID 19 crisis in the country. The film RRR will feature southern stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead.

The news reports have previously reported that the much-awaited drama will see the two leading stars as brave freedom fighters. The film is expected to be a period drama, and will have Ram Charan and Jr NTR playing Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film is among the most highly anticipated flicks from the south film industry. The fans and film audiences have been waiting eagerly for the film. The makers of RRR had previously unveiled the first look of actor cum producer Ram Charan from the film RRR on the eve of his birthday.

The fans and followers were very impressed by Ram Charan's first look from the SS Rajamouli film. Now, all eyes are on the film. News reports also add that director wanted to resume the shoot, but the rising COVID 19 cases have made the director rethink his decision to resume the film's shoot.

