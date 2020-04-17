RRR director SS Rajamouli planning to replace Olivia Morris with another actress in the movie?

SS Rajamouli is reportedly planning to replace Olivia Morris with another actress in the upcoming period drama RRR. Read on to know the reason behind the same.

The upcoming period drama RRR has been making a lot of buzz in the media ever since its inception. However, just like other movies, the production process of this SS Rajamouli directorial has also been affected because of the lockdown period imposed across the country owing to the Coronavirus scare. It is already known that the makers had roped in popular theatre artist Olivia Morris for the movie who is supposed to play Jr. NTR’s love interest in the same.

However, if the latest media reports are to be believed, SS Rajamouli is planning to replace her with another actress for the same role. This is all because of the nationwide lockdown because of which it might be impossible to bring Olivia on board because of which he will be reportedly replacing her. RRR or Roudram Ranam Rudhiram is currently one of the most awaited and anticipated movies that is slated to be released on January 8, 2021. However, certain reports suggest that the release date might also get postponed owing to the Coronavirus crisis.

As per the same reports, the director is also planning to complete the shooting schedule of Pune in Hyderabad. This decision comes keeping in mind the fact that the state of Maharashtra has witnessed the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in India. Talking about the movie RRR, it features Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and in the lead roles. The period drama has been produced by D.V.V. Danayya and the music for the same has been composed by M.M. Keeravani. As per reports, he has already started working on the music composition for the movie.

