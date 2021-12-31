RRR director SS Rajamouli REACTS to Ajith Kumar disowning 'Thala'

On December 1, popular Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, who is popularly called Thala Ajith, shared a shocking yet heart-winning statement. He issued a statement disowning the honorary title that was bestowed on him by fans and the film industry. He has requested the media and fans not to refer to him as “Thala” or with any other superlative prefixes. Although fans were disappointed, they lauded him for doing such a thing being the biggest superstar of Kollywood.

SS Rajamouli, director of RRR, who is busy promoting his film, reacted to this and said he was totally impressed with Ajith for making such a call. The director said, "I really admire the recent thing that he did - asking fans to avoid calling him #Thala from now on. Crores of fans go mad in excitement calling him Thala, but he said just Ajith / AK / Ajithkumar is enough to address him"

Ajith got the moniker of Thala from his 2001 movie Dheena. One of the supporting characters during a song sequence calls Ajith “Thala,” which means chief or a superior one.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli along with lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR are busy with RRR promotions as the film is scheduled to release worldwide on January 7, 2021.

On Thursday, Ajith's much-anticipated trailer of his upcoming film Valimai was released and it was a pure visual delight for fans. Director H. Vinoth has packaged it as an action-packed thriller, bringing in the element of cop vs robber on the wheels.

