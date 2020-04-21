RRR director SS Rajamouli states he cannot direct Vakeel Saab actor Pawan Kalyan for THIS reason

RRR director SS Rajamouli has said that he cannot direct Vakeel Saab actor Pawan Kalyan much to everyone's shock. Read on to know the reason behind the same.

Pawan Kalyan is also termed as the power star for all the right reasons. Almost every filmmaker wants to work with the South superstar. But recently, SS Rajamouli has stated that he cannot direct Pawan Kalyan. Yes, that’s right. However, the RRR director has some valid reasons for the same. The most important among these reasons is the difference in the working style of the two well-known celebs. Rajamouli has further elaborated about the same in his interaction with an entertainment portal.

The Baahubali director calls the Vakeel Saab actor a committed leader whose main focus happens to be politics. He further states that Pawan Kalyan allots very few days for his movies in a year. Rajamouli, on the other hand, is known for taking years to complete his movies. The noted filmmaker then says that asking for two to three years of precious time from the superstar will not be appropriate on his part. He further calls the power star people’s man.

So, this is the reason why SS Rajamouli says that he may not be able to collaborate with Pawan Kalyan for any project. The filmmaker has also revealed in the same interview that the progress work for RRR will continue once the lockdown ends. The period drama features Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and in the lead roles. Pawan Kalyan, on the other hand, is currently gearing up for his next project which is titled Vakeel Saab. It has been co-produced by Boney Kapoor and is a remake of the 2016 Bollywood movie Pink.

