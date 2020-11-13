RRR Diwali Treat: Jr NTR and Ram Charan look dashing in these latest photos for the festive season

RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan are twinning in an off-white kurta set and are all smiles for the photos as they wish their fans 'Happy Diwali.'

On the occasion of Diwali, the makers of RRR have shared some amazing photos of Jr NTR and Ram Charan and the actors look dashing as ever. One can see, the actor looking happy and in a perfect joyous feel as they celebrate the festival of lights. Jr NTR and Ram Charan are twinning in an off-white kurta set and are all smiles for the photos as they wish their fans 'Happy Diwali.' The makers of SS Rajamouli directorial tweeted, "Giving you all the best of wishes and prosperity this Diwali from team #RRRMovie." The much-awaited film will see Ram Charan in the role of Alluri Seetharama Raju while Jr NTR plays Komaram Bheem in the upcoming magnum opus.

RRR also stars and in the supporting roles. To be released in Telugu, the Pan-India project will be dubbed in other versions including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Meanwhile, the makers of Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer have resumed the shoot after months of a break due to COVID-19 pandemic. RRR is set to release on January 8, 2021. Presented by D Parvathy, the upcoming project is produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya.

Giving you all the best of wishes and prosperity this Diwali from team #RRRMovie.#RRRDiwali... pic.twitter.com/mJi1Ti9mf3 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 13, 2020

"This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded," SS Rajamouli had revealed during the film's launch last year in Hyderabad.

