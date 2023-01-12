RRR: Does Naatu Naatu's Golden Globes 2023 win guarantee an Oscar triumph for SS Rajamouli and the team?

It turned out to be even better and bigger as Naatu Naatu entered the race with music superstars Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga and director-songwriter Guillermo del Toro, who were also competing in the category. Composer-songwriter M.M. Keeravani who was super thrilled and excited to receive the award, thanked SS Rajamouli and his team during his acceptance speech at the 80th Golden Globes Awards ceremony, held at Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

"Naatu Naatu" from SS Rajamouli's RRR bagged a Golden Globe award for Best Original Song. For the unversed, the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer was nominated in two categories- Best Original Song & Best Film in Non- English Language. Well, this big win of MM Keeravani and the team has turned into a global phenomenon as the film bagged one of the two trophies on Tuesday night.

However, the most interesting part to look at is the anticipation if Naatu Naatu's Golden Globes win translates into an Oscar triumph for SS Rajamouli. It remains to see if it gets an Oscar too as it has already made the Academy’s 15-song shortlist. In the Original Song category, RRR's Naatu Naatu competes with 14 other songs, including those from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Top Gun: Maverick. This is a huge achievement in itself.

However, there's a very different voting body than that of the Academy. The flip side is, the Golden Globes and the Oscars don't match up as often as you think.

To answer the question if Golden Globes 2023 win guarantees an Oscar, it’s necessary to do a little math.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell won an Oscar for the Original Song "No Time to Die", and it was a clean sweep for the brother-and-sister duo, as they had already won a Grammy and the 79th Golden Globe Awards. The odds actually improve for the actual Golden Globe winners at times. RRR has also received unprecedented love from fans, Hollywood directors, actors, and cinema experts across the globe. RRR and director SS Rajamouli are unstoppable. Rajamouli appeared as a guest on comedian-actor-filmmaker Seth Meyers' talk show - Late Night With Seth Meyers. His US talk show debut is currently the talk of the town.

However, to crack if RRR will make it for the Best Picture category, it’s mighty difficult.

Meanwhile, talking about the RRR phenomenon going international NTR Jr on the red carpet said, "Working with Rajamouli, taking his track record into consideration we definitely thought we have a winner. But this one is something more than a winner first in Japan and today in America."

Jr NTR also spoke about manifesting to work in a Marvel movie. He said, "I would love to do this film, my fans are already going crazy with this idea. I love Iron Man he is so relatable, he is someone like us. He does not have superpowers. He doesn’t come from a different planet. He’s not someone who has been put through a science experiment."

