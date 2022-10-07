RRR enters Oscar nomination race; Check out how fans reacted

RRR, the magnum opus helmed by SS Rajamouli has emerged as a mega-blockbuster and set many new records at the Indian cinema box office. The epic action drama, which features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, is now making headlines again with its grand entry to the Oscar nominations race. RRR was originally not chosen to be India’s official entry to the Oscars. However, the makers of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus decided to take another chance, by joining the ‘For Your Consideration’ campaign for the Academy award nominations.

The blockbuster movie has been submitted in 14 categories, including Best Motion Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor in a lead role (Ram Charan and Jr NTR), Best Actors in a supporting role (Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn), and others. Veteran musician SS Keeravani is also in the race for Oscar nominations, in the Best Original Score category. The makers of RRR shared the exciting update with a social media post on RRR’s official social media handles, on October 6, Thursday. The new update has totally excited the cine-goers, who were upset with RRR not making it to India’s official entry to the Oscars.