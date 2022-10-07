RRR enters Oscar nomination race; Check out how fans reacted
RRR, the SS Rajamouli directorial which features Ram Charan and Jr NTR is now officially a part of the Oscar nomination race. Check out the fans’ reactions here.
RRR, the magnum opus helmed by SS Rajamouli has emerged as a mega-blockbuster and set many new records at the Indian cinema box office. The epic action drama, which features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, is now making headlines again with its grand entry to the Oscar nominations race. RRR was originally not chosen to be India’s official entry to the Oscars. However, the makers of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus decided to take another chance, by joining the ‘For Your Consideration’ campaign for the Academy award nominations.
The blockbuster movie has been submitted in 14 categories, including Best Motion Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor in a lead role (Ram Charan and Jr NTR), Best Actors in a supporting role (Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn), and others. Veteran musician SS Keeravani is also in the race for Oscar nominations, in the Best Original Score category. The makers of RRR shared the exciting update with a social media post on RRR’s official social media handles, on October 6, Thursday. The new update has totally excited the cine-goers, who were upset with RRR not making it to India’s official entry to the Oscars.
“Whistles… Totally deserving. Hope we win and set the benchmark for more good movies,” commented a cine-goer on RRR makers’ announcement post.
“What a news!! KUDOS to #RRRMovie Team for Continuous efforts from past 4 years !! FFI should realize at some point!! #RRRforOscars,” wrote another RRR fan on the post.
A proud RRR fan commented on the post: “All the very best… the lead actors should promote the movie thr... it vl up our chance of winning Oscars. m so proud n overwhelmed wd happiness ryt nw…”
“RRR has the chance to win Best original song and Original score, Best sound, Cinematography, Editing, and maybe Best director,” predicted a film fanatic.
Coming to RRR, the movie depicted the fictional story of two real-life freedom fighters – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komuram Bheem. Ram Charan played the role of Sitarama Raju in the SS Rajamouli directorial, which featured Jr NTR as Bheem. Alia Bhatt played Sita, the lady love of Sitarama Raju while Ajay Devgn made a cameo appearance.
