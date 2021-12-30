RRR Event: Ram Charan & Jr NTR flaunt their dapper contrasting looks; Tovino Thomas graces as a guest; PICS

Ram Charan and Jr NTR are rigorously promoting RRR as the magnum opus film is gearing up for grand release on January 9, 2022. After a tremendous pre-release event in Chennai, the team has now moved to Kerala. Yesterday, the makers hosted a grand event in Kerala and lead actors including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, director Rajamouli attended along with Tovino Thomas as chief guest.

The Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who are opposites like fire and water in the movie, made a stylish entry in contrasting looks black and white. While Ram Charan opted for a white tee topped with a matching jacket and jeans, NTR went for a black look. The duo looks handsome and powerful and these pics prove that RRR will be nothing less than a treat.

Tovino Thomas who just scored massive success with his recently released film Minnal Murali attended the event as chief guest and had a gala time. He interacted with Charan and NTR as he enjoyed the event.

Check out pics here:

Despite a spike in Covid cases and civil restrictions being reimposed, director S.S. Rajamouli has decided not to postpone the release of RRR.

RRR also has Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt with international actor Olivia Morris in pivotal roles. Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody have joined the cast as supporting roles.