RRR Fever reaches New York; Ram Charan gets featured on Times Square billboard

Ram Charan's charming demeanour and acting facilities have led to countless fans, not just in the nation, but across international borders. As you might already know, the actor will be seen as a revolutionary cop Alluri Sitarama Raju in SS Rajamouli's upcoming periodic drama, RRR.

A rush of his fierce character was showcased at the coveted billboards of New York City's Times Square. The videos of the 'man of the masses' were displayed in full glory at the iconic monument.

Check out the video below:

The SS Rajamouli team is on a promotion spree as the magnum opus, RRR is all set to release in theatres on 25 March. This project has been the talk-of-the-town ever since its inception. From the larger-than-life sets to the stellar cast to catchy music, everything about the films is grand.

The film follows a fictional story inspired by two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who are looking to take revenge from the British Raj and Hyderabad's Nizam respectively. Ram Charan has undergone massive training to look the part. He even worked with the physical trainer of Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan in order to get his appearance just right.

Produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments, S.S Rajamouli's latest outing also stars Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris in the lead, alongside Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody.