RRR Glimpse: Ram Charan & Jr NTR's intensity will leave you speechless; Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt add curiosity

SS Rajamouli's RRR features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. Ahead of the big release, the makers of the film have released a 40-second glimpse that looks every bit intriguing. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn add curiosity with their intense role in the teaser video. The 40-second video is action-filled and breathtaking visuals will leave you speechless. Set in pre-independence India, the film is a fictional take on celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The project is helmed by SS Rajamouli, who was the mastermind behind the record-breaking Baahubali series. Well, this is just the beginning, we cannot wait to know what's in store for us next. Check out the RRR glimpse below:

Made on a lavish budget, RRR also has international actors like Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody play supporting roles. The film's soundtrack and background score is by M. M. Keeravani with cinematography is by K. K. Senthil Kumar and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad.

RRR will release in all 5 languages and is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments.

PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and have also bought the worldwide electronic rights for all languages.

RRR will hit the screens worldwide on 7th January 2022.

