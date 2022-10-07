RRR: Here’s why SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus truly deserves to enter the Oscar race

RRR, the epic action drama which is helmed by SS Rajamouli is one of the most-loved Indian films of recent times. The magnum opus, which features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, is considered to be one of the finest visual spectacles ever made in our country. RRR is now making headlines again after the film joined the Oscar nomination race, with submissions in 14 categories. The makers decided to join the ‘For your consideration’ campaign after the film failed to make it to India’s official entry to the Oscars. Here's why we think SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus truly deserves to be the Oscar contender.

RR Rajamouli’s impeccable vision and brilliant execution RRR is undoubtedly the brainchild of master craftsman SS Rajamouli’s impeccable vision. The movie came to life on such a grand scale, and emerged as one of the finest theatrical experiences India has ever witnessed, thanks to the brilliant execution of the filmmaker’s sheer vision. RRR has been considered a major milestone in Indian cinema when it comes to both the storytelling and technical aspects. Commercial cinema at its finest best SS Rajamouli and his team once again proved commercial cinema can be both deeply appealing and unapologetically entertaining at the same time. The celebrated filmmaker created a thoroughly enjoyable commercial movie experience, which has its heart in the right place. RRR celebrated over-the-top action and entertainment, with still having a strong core– an impactful story and a well-written script. RRR proved commercial cinema need not be shallow.