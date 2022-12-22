RRR in Oscars: Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer Naatu Naatu shortlisted in 'Original song' category
RRR song Naatu Naatu starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has been shortlisted for Oscars in the 'Original song' category. Fans congratulate SS Rajamouli and the team.
It seems like the craze for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is not going to fizzle out anytime soon. The period action drama has been achieving new feet almost every day now. After the Golden Globe nominations, the film has now bagged its first Oscar nomination. Yes, you read it right, Jr NTR and Ram Charan's song Naatu Naatu has been shortlisted in the 'Original song' category.
Elated by the news, Twitterazzi flooded the micro-blogging site with congratulatory messages, "Finally you made it happen, @ssrajamouli sir..You gave everyone hope and Only one step behind the success... Congrats You are really the pride of India...Hope RRR will get Best picture and best director Nomination." , "Most celebrated - Naatu Naatu is the first Indian song to be listed in Oscar’s Shortlist. Let’s hope for final nomination." In addition to this, the Indian film, The Last Film Show has also been shortlisted for the International Feature Film category at the Oscars.
Check out the posts below:
RRR wins big at Philadelphia Film Critics Circle Annual Awards
Recently, RRR won three awards at the Philadelphia Film Critics Circle for Best Foreign Language Film, Best Cinematography, and Best Score/Soundtrack. Expressing their excitement, the makers Tweeted, "Thank you @PhilaFCC for awarding us with 3 Trophies!! #RRRForOscars #RRRMovie.”
About RRR
RRR is a cinematic adaptation of the lives of two revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), who went obscure before fighting for their country. Aside from Ram Charan, and Jr NTR, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in supporting roles, along with others.
Backrolled by the D. V. V. Danayya banner, M. M. Keeravani has scored the tunes for the drama. Additionally, the technical crew also has K. K. Senthil Kumar on board as the cinematographer and A. Sreekar Prasad as the editor.
Also Read: RRR: Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer wins three awards at Philadelphia Film Critics Circle Annual Awards
A post-graduate in journalism, Prachi is a movie buff whose every thought is inspired by the silver screen. She is someo... Read more