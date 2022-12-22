RRR in Oscars: Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer Naatu Naatu shortlisted in 'Original song' category

It seems like the craze for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is not going to fizzle out anytime soon. The period action drama has been achieving new feet almost every day now. After the Golden Globe nominations, the film has now bagged its first Oscar nomination. Yes, you read it right, Jr NTR and Ram Charan's song Naatu Naatu has been shortlisted in the 'Original song' category.

Elated by the news, Twitterazzi flooded the micro-blogging site with congratulatory messages, "Finally you made it happen, @ssrajamouli sir..You gave everyone hope and Only one step behind the success... Congrats You are really the pride of India...Hope RRR will get Best picture and best director Nomination." , "Most celebrated - Naatu Naatu is the first Indian song to be listed in Oscar’s Shortlist. Let’s hope for final nomination." In addition to this, the Indian film, The Last Film Show has also been shortlisted for the International Feature Film category at the Oscars.