RRR: Jr NTR to have three different avatars in the SS Rajamouli directorial?

According to media reports, the Jai Lava Kusa actor will be seen in never seen before looks for the three parts that he will be essaying in the SS Rajamouli directorial.

The south film RRR is among the most awaited films from the south film industry. If news reports are to be believed then Jr NTR will be sporting three different looks in the SS Rajamouli. As per the latest news reports, the south star Jr NTR will be essaying the role of Komaram Bheem. Now, in addition to this, the Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava actor will be seen as a thief who robs trains that transfer bombs and as a fighter who resides in the forest. There is no confirmation yet on the news of Jr NTR essaying three different parts. According to media reports, the Jai Lava Kusa actor will be seen in never seen before looks for the three parts that he will be essaying in the SS Rajamouli directorial.

The film RRR will also star actor turned producer Ram Charan in the lead. The film was initially slated to hit the screen in 2020 but now the makers will be releasing the film on January 8, 2021. The film RRR will also feature the Bollywood actress , Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor and Olivia Morris in crucial roles. The news reports about the south drama RRR also add that Jr NTR and Ram Charan's camaraderie will be the highlight of the film.

The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the silver screen. The south flick is said to be a period drama that will see the two lead actors in fierce roles.

