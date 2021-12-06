RRR: Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem looks fierce & flaunts his abs in the special poster

by Priyanka Goud   |  Updated on Dec 06, 2021 11:33 AM IST  |  7.8K
   
South
Advertisement

RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan is one of the most anticipated films. Today, the makers surprised the audience by sharing a special poster of Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem. The special poster stands up to all the sky-high expectations as Jr NTR is seen tied up, looking fierce in bloodshed and toned six packs abs body. 

Sharing the special poster on Twitter, "That’s BHEEM for you…

The makers also announced that later in the day at 4 PM, the special poster of Ram Charan as Sitarama Raju will release and fans are so excited to witness the magic.

Also Read: RRR: Ram Charan & Jr NTR's trailer postponed from December 3rd to 9th

RRR is a fictional retelling of the lives of two of the most celebrated freedom fighters Alluri Sitaramaju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr. NTR. SS Rajamouli’s father KV Vijayendra Prasad penned the story and musical legend MM Keeravaani composed the tunes. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles. RRR is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on 7th January 2022 in Telugu, Hindi. Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages simultaneously. 

 
Advertisement
Credits: Twitter

Comments
User Avatar