RRR: Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem looks fierce & flaunts his abs in the special poster

RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan is one of the most anticipated films. Today, the makers surprised the audience by sharing a special poster of Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem. The special poster stands up to all the sky-high expectations as Jr NTR is seen tied up, looking fierce in bloodshed and toned six packs abs body.

Sharing the special poster on Twitter, "That’s BHEEM for you…

The makers also announced that later in the day at 4 PM, the special poster of Ram Charan as Sitarama Raju will release and fans are so excited to witness the magic.