RRR: Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem looks fierce & flaunts his abs in the special poster
RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan is one of the most anticipated films. Today, the makers surprised the audience by sharing a special poster of Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem. The special poster stands up to all the sky-high expectations as Jr NTR is seen tied up, looking fierce in bloodshed and toned six packs abs body.
Sharing the special poster on Twitter, "That’s BHEEM for you…
That’s BHEEM for you…— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 6, 2021
#RRRTrailerin3Days #RRRMovie #RRRTrailer pic.twitter.com/bs9DI5gR5F
RRR is a fictional retelling of the lives of two of the most celebrated freedom fighters Alluri Sitaramaju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr. NTR. SS Rajamouli’s father KV Vijayendra Prasad penned the story and musical legend MM Keeravaani composed the tunes. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles. RRR is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on 7th January 2022 in Telugu, Hindi. Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages simultaneously.