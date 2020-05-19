RRR: Jr NTR pens an open letter to fans for not releasing first look: You will be thrilled by the final output

On Ram Charan's birthday last month, SS Rajamouli released a teaser as the first look of the actor from RRR and so, Jr NTR's fans expected the same on their favourite actor's birthday.

The makers of Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR released a statement on Monday that has left fans upset. The makers asked the fans to not expect a poster or teaser on the occasion of Jr NTR’s birthday. "We will not be releasing either a first look or a video on the occasion,” read RRR's official Twitter post. “We don’t want to release something just for the sake of it and we promise that the wait will absolutely be worth it! Whenever it comes to you, be sure it will be the biggest festival for all of us! (sic),” the makers mentioned in another Tweet. On Ram Charan's birthday last month, SS Rajamouli released a teaser as the first look of the actor from RRR and so, Jr NTR's fans expected the same on their favourite actor's birthday.

After the makers of RRR released a statement, Jr NTR also decided to speak as he shared an open letter for his fans. In his long statement, the Telugu star shared that the team is as disappointed as much as fans are. “They have worked extremely hard and tried to come up with something worthy of the film. But social distancing guidelines and restrictions prevented the team from getting it done,” he said in the open letter.

Read Jr NTR's open letter for his fans here: pic.twitter.com/8VmpZS9VQx — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 18, 2020

RRR is made on a lavish budget and it also stars Bollywood actors and in the important roles. The much-awaited film will also see international names like Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody. RRR is based on two freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR.

RRR will hit screens on January 8, 2021.

Well, in such extreme and tough situation, do you think the makers of RRR will able to finish the film on time? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

