RRR: Jr NTR poses with his first ever ID card on film sets; SS Rajamouli photobombs the PICS

Ace Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s next magnum opus Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR), is one of the biggest and highly anticipated movies in the Indian film industry. The film features Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in lead roles and is also the first time both the spectacular actors will be sharing the same screen space. The magnificent period film will be released all across the world on October 13, ahead of Dussehra. RRR is now in its final shooting schedule in Ukraine before the team moves on to post-production works.

Jr NTR, who rarely posts on social media, took to Instagram and shared few photos, he captured on the sets of RRR. In the photo, he can be seen wearing an identity card with his name. He said that it has been ages since he wore an ID card and called this his first time on a film set. However, director Rajamouli can also be seen sneakingly showing off his ID as Jr NTR poses for the camera. Sharing the photos, NTR wrote, "Been ages since I wore an ID card! My first ever on sets!! #KyivDiaries #LastLegofShoot #RRRMovie." Jr NTR looks extremely young and lean in the ID card unlike his look in RRR.

Two days ago, Ram Charan's selfie with the RRR team inside an aircraft went viral on social media. The photo was taken when they were on their way to Ukraine.

RRR is a fictional retelling of the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, two of India’s famous freedom fighters. Ram Charan will be playing the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju while Jr. NTR will be playing the role of Komaram Bheem. The film also boasts some popular actors from different lingual industries such as , , Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Allison Doody, and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles.