RRR: Jr NTR, Ram Charan & SS Rajamouli seek blessings at Golden Temple ahead of the release; VIDEO
The RRR team, Jr NTR, Ram Charan & SS Rajamouli have visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings ahead of the release. The team is currently in Punjab to promote their film. The trio dressed up in white kurta pyjamas with customised RRR print as they went to the temple.
Check out videos here:
