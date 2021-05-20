RRR: Jr NTR as rebellious Komaram Bheem in the birthday special look is a perfect treat to fans

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, also known as Jr NTR, turns a year older today. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of RRR have treated his fans with a new character poster of Komaram Bheem from the film.

On the occasion of Jr NTR's birthday, the makers of RRR, which is short for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, have released the new character poster of Komaram Bheem from the film. Sharing the new look, director SS Rajamouli wrote, "My Bheem has a heart of gold. But when he rebels, he stands strong and bold!Here’s @tarak9999 as the INTENSE #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie".

RRR is one of the biggest Pan-India projects that the audience is eagerly looking forward to. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and is making the right buzz. RRR is a fictional story about two legendary Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Charan) and Komaram Bheem (play by Jr NTR). The film's music is scored by M. M. Keeravani with cinematography by K. K. Senthil Kumar, and editing is by A. Sreekar Prasad.

Check out the new character poster of Komaram Bheem unveiled on Jr NTR's birthday:

While Ram Charan and Jr NTR play the lead roles, Bollywood actors and will be seen playing key roles in the film. The upcoming magnum opus also has British actor Olivia Morris, Hollywood actor Ray Stevenson, Irish actor Alison Doody in supporting roles.

Shot originally in Telugu, RRR will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other languages. The film is slated to hit the screens on October 13 this year.

Also Read: Jr NTR’s Birthday CDP goes viral with an intense photo of the Young Tiger ahead of his birthday

Recently, in an interview with Deadline, Jr NTR promised RRR will push the audience of their seats. He was quoted saying, "I really can’t tell you anything more, if Rajamouli reads this interview, and he’s definitely going to read it, he’s going to run behind me with an axe. Every action sequence of RRR has been designed to make the audience go, ‘wow’, and to push them off their seats. I can’t reveal more."

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×