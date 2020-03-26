RRR: Jr NTR reveals he has a surprise video for Ram Charan ahead of his birthday; Take a look

Jr NTR shared a post on his Instagram handle stating that he has a surprise video for the Rangasthalam actor Ram Charan.

The south star Jr NTR shared a post on his Instagram handle stating that he has a surprise video for the Rangasthalam actor Ram Charan. The actor cum producer is celebrating his 35th birthday tomorrow. The two stars, Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be sharing screen space in the upcoming film RRR. The south film, RRR is helmed by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. The makers of the film will be releasing a surprise video tomorrow at 10 AM. The fans and film audiences are very curious to find out about the video ahead of Ram Charan's 35th birthday tomorrow. The Nannaku Prematho actor also writes in his Instagram post that he wished to celebrate Ram Charan's birthday in better circumstances.

But, as the entire country is under lockdown for 21 days amid the global Coronavirus outbreak, the Janatha Garage actor will be surprising the Vinaya Vidheya Rama actor with a video. The makers of the film RRR recently released the film's first-ever motion poster. The motion poster features the characters essayed by the lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Check out the post by Jr NTR

The news reports on RRR suggest that the film is based on the life of two freedom fighters named Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting to see the first look of both the lead stars. The first motion poster of the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer looks very promising and the fans are waiting for the film. The SS Rajamouli directorial will hit the big screen on January 8, 2021.

Credits :instagram

