RRR: Jr NTR says 'you deserve all the applause' to SS Rajamouli on standing ovation in LA

Jr NTR has taken to Twitter to congratulate SS Rajamouli for impressing the international audience with RRR. He wrote, "You deserve all the applause you’re getting and much more Jakkanna@ssrajamouli"

SS Rajanmouli's magnum opus RRR was recently screened at the Biggest IMAX, Los Angeles for the audiences to watch. The film received a huge response from western audiences and director SS Rajamouli also got a standing ovation in the theater. Well, now, Jr NTR, who played the role of Komaram Bheem in RRR, reacted to the massive response and also congratulated SS Rajamouli.

On the other hand, RRR is predicted to be in Oscars 2023. Variety's Oscars 2023 prediction list has two RRR nominations. Both Jr NTR and Ram Charan have been named on the Best Actors list. The team of RRR also wrote to the Academy Awards to consider RRR under all categories for nominations.

Recently, Ram Charan's dad Chiranjeevi reacted to the scope of him and RRR winning Oscars and said proud moment. It's a proud moment for me. I am really happy. These days should come and it was agony back then. And it is not because of Charan only. It is a collective effort. Director Rajamouli tried to hit the bull's eye and get the attention. It even has the probability of Oscars, it's a really proud moment for me"

RRR collected nearly Rs 1200 crore at the box office and received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. It was released on March 25 and even after months of release the madness for the film among the audiences is the same.