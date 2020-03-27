RRR: Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani and team work from home via video call; Here's all you need to know

RRR team including Jr NTR, MM Keeravani and SS Rajamouli have started working from home with the film's dubbing works.

At a time of nationwide lockdown, SS Rajamouli’s RRR team is working from home to record the dialogues. Madhan Karky, who is writing the Tamil lyrics for the film, took to his Twitter space and posted a photo of their recording sessions. Along with the photo, he also applauded Jr NTR for his brilliant dialogue delivery. In the photo, the film’s composer MM Keeravani was also seen. After Chiranjeevi’s message on working from home for Acharya, this is the second film that has its team working from home.

Sharing the photo, Madhan Karky wrote, “Working from home for @RRRMovie with Director @ssrajamouli and Composer @mmkeeravaani A remote voice recording supervision session. @tarak9999 was brilliant with his Tamil dialogue delivery. Can’t wait for you to hear his voice for #RathamRanamRowthiram.” RRR is one of the anticipated movies of 2021 as it is the first film of SS Rajamouli after Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Recently, it was reported that the film has Thalapathy Vijay in a cameo. Other than Jr NTR and Ram charan, RRR also stars Irish actors Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson. The historic drama is the story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era. While Ram Charan will play the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju, NTR will play that of Komaram Bheem. It is expected that this film will be magnificent as it is being made on a huge budget of Rs 350 crore.

Credits :Twitter

