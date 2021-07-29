RRR: Jr NTR & SS Rajamouli play volleyball on the sets along with the team; VIDEO goes viral

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR will be seen together in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus film RRR. Both Ram Charan and Jr. NTR are phenomenal actors in their own right and fans are excited about the explosive content the actors would deliver in RRR. The magnificent period film will be released all across the world on October 13, ahead of Dussehra. RRR is now on its final shooting schedule and is also progressing on post-production and pre-release business.

RRR being a pan-Indian film has a huge fan base and every little detail goes viral in seconds. Now a new video of SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR, along with the RRR team playing volleyball on the sets is going viral. In the video, Jr NTR can be seen playing in the center position. He was also seen serving the ball. Take a look at the video here:

The makers are all set to announce a big update on August 1 at 11 am. The film's first song is sung by popular singers like Anirudh Ravichander, Amit Trivedi, Yazin Nizar, Hemanthchander and others. It will be released in Telugu and other South languages.

RRR is a fictional retelling of the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, two of India’s famous freedom fighters. Ram Charan will be playing the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju while Jr. NTR will be playing the role of Komaram Bheem. The film also boasts some popular actors from multiple film industries such as , , Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Allison Doody, and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles.