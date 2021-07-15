  1. Home
RRR: Jr NTR undergoes hectic training to get into the role of Bheem; Performs edgy stunts

As Jr NTR fans are eagerly looking forward to the release of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, here’s how the actor had prepared for the role.
SS Rajamouli’s RRR is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The movie happens to be a multi-starrer project and features Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead. And while RRR is said to be a pan India project, Jr NTR is putting in extra effort to do justice to his role. For the uninitiated, Jr NTR will be seen playing the role of Komaram Bheem in RRR who happens to be a tribal leader.

For his role, Jr NTRhttps://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/south/buzz-makers-jr-ntr-and-ram-charan-starrer-rrr-release-special-video-international-friendship-day-810281 did a lot of personal research for his role and studied the life of Komaram Bheem who was a locally sung hero. This isn’t all. He also underwent a hectic training program for 18 months to embody the look and body language of the character. Besides, he also gained around 9 kilos for the role as well. Besides, the makers have also unveiled a video giving a glimpse of the making of RRR and it unveiled his fitness skills. The video also gave a glimpse of Jr NTR flaunting his skills with swords for SS Rajamouli directorial.

To note, Rhttps://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/exclusives/interview-kv-vijayendra-prasad-talks-about-jr-ntr-ram-charan-s-chemistry-rrr-ajay-devgn-mahesh-babuRR will also have several dangerous action sequences and edgy stunts and chase scenes. Clearly, this action packed movie will be coming up with several mind-boggling surprises for the audience along with a great ensemble of cast and impressive storyline. Produced under DVV Entertainment, the upcoming film has music by M.M. Keeravaani, story penned by V. Vijayendra Prasad, Sreekar Prasad is the editor, VFX Supervision is by V Srinivas Mohan. RRR is expected to release in October this year.

