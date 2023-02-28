RRR: Jr NTR was not invited to HCA Film Awards? Here's the Truth

SS Rajamouli's RRR won big at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards under four categories. The team yet again made the nation proud with international recognition as RRR totally stole the limelight at HCA awards. Except for Jr NTR, the entire team Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and MM Keeravani attended the show. Now, HCA gave some clarification over his absence at the awards. Jr NTR's absence at HCA has created a discussion point on Twitter as fans claimed Ram Charan was stealing the limelight and it's all PR strategy. However, now Hollywood Critics Association addressed the fans and supporters of RRR and said that they did invite Jr NTR and also have a special award for him but he couldn't attend for personal reasons.

Clarifying the rumours, the association tweeted, "Dear RRR fans & supporters, We did invite N. T. Rama Rao Jr. to attend the #HCAFilmAwards but he is shooting a new film in India. He will be receiving his awards from us shortly. Thank you for all your love and support. Sincerely, The Hollywood Critics Association." HCA further replied, "He was originally shooting a movie which is why he couldn’t attend. His brother's passing happened afterwards and is why he stepped away from the movie. This is what his publicist told us."

Jr NTR absent at HCA awards While Ram Charan and Jr NTR have been present at all events till now, the latter's absence from HCA Awards 2023 did not go unnoticed. Initially, NTR was scheduled to leave for the USA two days after his brother Taraka Ratna's demise but had to postpone the plan. While the exact reason for his absence is not known, it is widely assumed that he wanted to stay with his family in the hour of crisis. Jr NTR's next with Koratala Siva was expected to go on floors by the end of this month with a launch ceremony. But due to the unfortunate demise of Taraka Ratna, the opening ceremony got postponed. A new date will be announced by the makers later.



RRR wins four categories at HCA The SS Rajamouli's directorial bagged four awards at the recently-held Hollywood Critics Association. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer won Best Action Film and Best International Film. The biggie also won the Best Stunts and Best Song for the blockbuster song Naatu Naatu.



