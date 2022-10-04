RRR: Jr NTR's fandom goes beyond borders; Relives period action drama with Japanese media

Meanwhile, RRR was recently screened at the Los Angeles IMAX during the Beyond Fest. SS Rajamouli received a standing ovation in the theater as he arrived for a Question and Answer session with the viewers. Congratulating the filmmaker on the honor, Jr NTR Twiteed, "You deserve all the applause you’re getting and much more Jakkanna@ssrajamouli".

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is being praised by the audience not only in India but across the globe. Recently, Jr NTR , who played the role of revolutionary Komaram Bheem in the period action drama interacted with the Japanese media. Sharing a picture of his virtual meeting on Instagram, Jr NTR penned on the micro-blogging site, "Reliving the experience of RRR with the Japanese media. Thanks for all the love and admiration."

Prior to this, Ram Charan also shared a video of SS Rajamouli getting a standing ovation on the micro-blogging site along with the caption, "One and Only @ssrajamouli Garu."

In addition to this, Variety Magazine has included RRR in its Oscar prediction list of 'All Contenders' in the 'Best Picture' category. The magazine has also placed Jr NTR on the list (Unranked-Alphabetical) in the 'Best Actor category.' Ram Charan has also been added to this category for his portrayal of Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Reacting to son Ram Charan being considered for Oscar nominations, Chiranjeevi was quoted saying during a promotional event for his upcoming film GodFather, "It's a proud moment for me. I am really happy. These days should come and it was agony back then. And it is not because of Charan only. It is a collective effort. Director Rajamouli tried to hit the bull's eye and get the attention. It even has the probability of Oscars, it's a really proud moment for me."

