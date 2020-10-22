RRR: Jr NTR's first look as Bheem is a befitting late birthday gift from Ram Charan and will leave you amazed

Ram Charan took to social media and released the much-anticipated first look of Jr NTR from RRR and fans can't keep calm.

Finally, the wait is over! The much-awaited first look of Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem from RRR is out and it has taken social media by storm. Ram Charan took to social media and released the much-anticipated first look of the actor and fans can't keep calm. Sharing the intriguing first look of Jr NTR, Ram Charan tweeted, "Finally, here's the mighty Bheem! A befitting return gift to you my dear brother." Ram Charan giving fiery narration to his co-star's first look to Bheem's macho attitude and unbelievable physique will leave you spellbound. The stunning visuals and every little thing from the teaser will keep you hooked throughout the 1.33 min clip.

It is totally worth the wait! Ram Charan, as promised had to release the first look at 11 AM today. After almost 5 months, Charan has released the first look and reacting to the same, Jr NTR sarcastically replied, "Broooo @AlwaysRamCharan.. I hope you realise you are already late by 5 months...And beware, you are dealing with Jakkana @ssrajamouli! Anything can happen!!..Anyway, CANT WAIT and fully excited.."

Check out Jr NTR's first look from RRR below:



Broooo @AlwaysRamCharan .. I hope you realise you are already late by 5 months And beware, you are dealing with Jakkana @ssrajamouli ! Anything can happen!! Anyway, CANT WAIT and fully excited.. #RamarajuForBheemTomorrow #RRRMovie https://t.co/26c60WeUsq — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 21, 2020

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the makers recently resumed shooting for the magnum opus in Hyderabad. The upcoming Pan-Indian film also stars and in important roles.

RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on well-known freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. International actors Ray Stevenson and Allison Doody are also a part of the film.

RRR is set to release early in 2021!

