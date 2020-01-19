RRR: Kichcha Sudeep breaks his silence on rumours of playing police officer in Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer

Reports are doing rounds that Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep has been roped in to play the role of a police officer in Jr NTR and Ram Charam's RRR.

SS Rajamouli's mega-project RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles is one of the much-anticipated films of 2020. The period drama will see opposite Ram Charan while international actress Olivia Morris is paired opposite Jr NTR. RRR is one of the biggest projects and fans are eagerly looking forward to know what's in the stores after Baahubali. Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep has been roped in to play the role of a police officer in RRR. With reports escalating, Sudeep decided to break silence on the same.

Slamming the reports of being a part of SS Rajamouli's RRR, Sudeep tweeted, "With due respect to the film,,,and to all those who r excited to hear this news,,, I wanna being this to everyone's notice tat this isn't a fact tats floating. I haven't been approached,,nor has there been any discussion." Meanwhile, RRR was all set to hit the screens on July 30, 2020 but the film will release now in October 2020. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the same.

Check out Kichcha Sudeep's tweet below:

SS Rajamouli's RRR is set against the pre-independence era and RRR is a story based on two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan is playing the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju and NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem. . The film also stars in the supporting role.

