RRR: KV Vijayendra Prasad reveals why Jr NTR aka Komaram Bheem wears the muslim cap in the teaser

Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of this year. This pan Indian movie is helmed at a jaw dropping budget and boasts a stellar cast and crew. RRR stars two of the biggest stars of Tollywood as two of the legendary freedom fighters of India. Ram Charan is essaying the role of Alluri Sita Ramaraju, while Jr NTR is playing the revolutionary Komaram Bheem. Although Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem looked fierce and formidable, there was also backlash from the family and community for the Muslim get-up.

Many including Sone Rao, the grandson of Komaram Bheem has opposed the actor's Muslim get-up and have requested SS Rajamouli to withdraw that part from the film. However, neither Rajamouli nor team RRR has responded to it as they have clearly mentioned that RRR is a fictional story. Today, after many months of controversy, writer KV Vijayendra Prasad revealed the reason in an interview with Film Companion and said, “NTR aka Komram Bheem is being hunted by Nizam of Hyderabad and the best camouflage is to look like the enemy, hence he wears the muslim cap.”

Despite the criticism and controversy, Jr NTR’s first glimpse as Komaram Bheem was released by the makers last year in October. This teaser since then has amassed over a million views on YouTube. The actor’s insane physical transformation to look the part mesmerised the audience.

, , Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson,Shriya Saran and Alison Doody play supporting roles. The film is produced by DVV Entertainments. RRR is slated to release across the world on 13th October 2021, ahead of Dussehra.