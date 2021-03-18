RRR magic begins as Jr NTR and Rajamouli are all set to grace the pre release event of Thellavarithe Guruvaram

Directed by Manikanth Gelli, Thellavarithe Guruvaram will have Sri Simha Koduri as the male lead, while Misha Narang and Chitra Shukla will be seen as the female leads.

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli and sensational Tollywood star Jr NTR are all set to attend the pre-release event of Sri Simha Koduri's much-awaited film, Thellavarithe Guruvaram. The film has been in the making for more than a year and it is finally all set to be released on the big screens on March 27, 2021. A pre-release event for the film will happen on March 21. SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR will attend the event as chief guests.

Well, it goes without saying that fans are elated as the pre release event will be a grand affair. Thellavarithe Guruvaram is the second film of Sri Simha Koduri, who is the son of legendary music composer MM Keeravani. Directed by Manikanth Gelli, Thellavarithe Guruvaram will have Misha Narang and Chitra Shukla as the female leads. Touted to be an entertainer, Simha’s elder brother Kaala Bhairava has composed music for the film. Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR are awaiting for the release of RRR.

RRR is touted to be a period drama which will narrate a fictional tale of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film will hit the big screens on October 13 in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Produced by DVV Danayya, it is being made on a huge budget of over Rs 400 crore. Apart from Jr NTR, the film also has Ram Charan as a lead actor, while will be seen as the leading lady.

