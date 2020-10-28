RRR: Makers of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer are shooting it on a brisk schedule?

The makers of the upcoming Tollywood magnum opus are apparently on a busy shooting schedule with Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

We all know by now that the makers of Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s upcoming magnum opus have started the shooting schedule of the film. With a video from the sets of the film, where they showed how meticulously they are following the pandemic protocols, the makers revealed a couple of weeks back that they have started the shooting schedule. Now, as per the media reports, the makers are on a brisk pace of shooting and currently they are doing night shoots.

Earlier last week, the makers released a video glimpse of Jr NTR’s first look video. While Ram Charan’s first look video was released on the actor’s birthday, the makers could not release anything on Jr NTR’s birthday owing to the pandemic situation. However, after the video was released, it received some backlash from the public as some opinioned that it was inappropriate. The video glimpse received tremendous response from the fans.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh to essay Chiranjeevi's sister in the upcoming remake of Vedhalam?

Other than Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR also starrs as the leading lady, while Irish actors Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson will be seen playing pivotal roles. The film will be a historic drama, which narrates the story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era. The film is being made on a mammoth budget of Rs 350 crore and it is expected that the film will be magnificent.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×