  1. Home
  2. entertainment

RRR: Makers of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer are shooting it on a brisk schedule?

The makers of the upcoming Tollywood magnum opus are apparently on a busy shooting schedule with Jr NTR and Ram Charan.
10340 reads Mumbai
RRR: Makers of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer are shooting it on a brisk schedule?RRR: Makers of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer are shooting it on a brisk schedule?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We all know by now that the makers of Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s upcoming magnum opus have started the shooting schedule of the film. With a video from the sets of the film, where they showed how meticulously they are following the pandemic protocols, the makers revealed a couple of weeks back that they have started the shooting schedule. Now, as per the media reports, the makers are on a brisk pace of shooting and currently they are doing night shoots.

Earlier last week, the makers released a video glimpse of Jr NTR’s first look video. While Ram Charan’s first look video was released on the actor’s birthday, the makers could not release anything on Jr NTR’s birthday owing to the pandemic situation. However, after the video was released, it received some backlash from the public as some opinioned that it was inappropriate. The video glimpse received tremendous response from the fans.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh to essay Chiranjeevi's sister in the upcoming remake of Vedhalam?

Other than Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR also starrs Alia Bhatt as the leading lady, while Irish actors Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson will be seen playing pivotal roles. The film will be a historic drama, which narrates the story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era. The film is being made on a mammoth budget of Rs 350 crore and it is expected that the film will be magnificent.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Times Of India

You may like these
RRR: Ram Charan to release Jr NTR's first look from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus on THIS date
RRR: Ram Charan & Jr NTR starrer will not feature the lead actors in a fight for independence
RRR: Alia Bhatt set to join Ram Charan, Jr NTR next month, actress is learning Telugu for THIS reason
RRR: Makers of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer resume shoot after 7 months in Hyderabad; Fans go berserk
SS Rajamouli's wife Rama turns dialogue writer for the Ram Charan & Jr NTR starrer RRR
SS Rajamouli’s RRR: Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s roles to narrate strong friendship?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement