RRR: Makers of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer resume shoot after 7 months in Hyderabad; Fans go berserk

This new update about RRR has taken social media by storm as fans can't keep calm to catch a glimpse of their favourite actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

SS Rajamouli's RRR is one of the biggest pan-India projects that audience is eagerly looking forward to. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, the makers have finally resumed the shoot in Hyderabad after almost 7 months. The team has resumed the shoot today and will go on for next two months without any break. Jr NTR and Ram Charan are expected to join the team a little later. The news about the same has taken social media by storm as fans can't keep calm to catch a glimpse of their favourite actors from the sets of RRR. The makers have already shot major part of the film's shoot and look forward to completing the remaining amidst new guidelines and precautions due to COVID-19 in the country.

It is a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era. Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be seen in the roles of freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. "This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded," SS Rajamouli had revealed during the film's launch last year in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, fans are going crazy as makers of RRR resume shoot today:

RRR The Movie also stars and in important roles. Alia is yet to kickstart shoot for her role in the film while Bollywood star Ajay Devgn wrapped up his portion ahead of lockdown.

The big-budget film is scheduled to release on January 8, 2021. Presented by D Parvathy, RRR is produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya.

