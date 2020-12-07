RRR: Makers of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer share Alia Bhatt's first candid PHOTO with SS Rajamouli

The makers of RRR took to Twitter and shared a photo of Alia Bhatt with director SS Rajamouli and revealed that she has joined the sets of teh film.

In an amazing news to the fans of RRR, the makers have welcomed to the sets of the film. Sharing the news, the makers also shared a photo of Alia Bhatt with director SS Rajamouli from the sets of the film, where Alia Bhatt can be seen interestingly listening to the director, as he is seen narrating something. Sharing the photo, the makers also revealed her character name in the film as Sita. It is expected that more photos will be shared by the makers form the sets of the film.

The makers shared the photo and wrote, “A very warm welcome to our dearest #Sita, the supremely talented and beautiful @Aliaa08 on to the sets of #RRRMovie”. Yesterday, photos of Alia Bhatt from Hyderabad airport surfaced online, and it was speculated that she will join the sets of RRR soon. In the past couple of weeks, photos of the lead actors and SS Rajamouli from the sets and the airport have been surfacing online, and it proves that the makers are shooting the film on a brisk pace.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde seems lost in thoughts in a candid throwback PIC from her Austrian vacay; Take a look

See the Tweet here:

A very warm welcome to our dearest #Sita, the supremely talented and beautiful @Aliaa08 on to the sets of #RRRMovie! #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/sVCcsSr8bt — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) December 7, 2020

Directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, RRR has Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the male leads, while Alia Bhatt will be seen as the female lead. Irish actors Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson will be seen playing pivotal roles. The film will be a historic drama, which narrates the story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×