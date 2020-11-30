RRR: Makers of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer wrap up major action sequence schedule in 50 days; WATCH

Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR team will kickstart the new schedule at exotic locations.

The makers of RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR have wrapped the major action sequence of the film after 50 days of night shoots. The makers of SS Rajamouli directorial took to Twitter and shared a video of the team leaving no stone unturned during the shoot of the film. Now, the team will kickstart the new schedule at exotic locations. The production house tweeted, "Goodbye winter nights!!! Wrapped up a major action sequence schedule after almost 50 days of night shoot...Andddd nowww... Gearing up for a new schedule in some exotic locations :) #RRRMovie."

Talking about RRR, the movie will see Jr NTR in the character as Komaram Bheem while Ram Charan will be seen as Alluri Sitarama Raju. The magnum opus is based on two well-known revolutionaries. Bollywood celebs and will be seen in supporting roles while international stars Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody will be seen playing key roles. The upcoming period drama is produced by DVV Danayya and is slated to release next year.

Take a look at the latest on-set video below:

Goodbye winter nights!!!

Wrapped up a major action sequence schedule after almost 50 days of night shoot... Andddd nowww... Gearing up for a new schedule in some exotic locations :) #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/rHqt9Z7WqS — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) November 30, 2020

Meanwhile, recent reports stated that might voice for the Hindi version of RRR while Chiranjeevi will lend his voice to introduce Jr NTR and Ram Charan's characters for the Telugu version.

“This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli had said at an event last year.

Credits :Twitter

