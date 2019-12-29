RRR: Makers share fan made posters featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan; Check it out

While the moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to know what's in the stores next, the makers of RRR have shared fan-made posters of RRR. Featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the posters look attractive and the makers of the film are super impressed.

SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles is one of the much-awaited films of 2020. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception as it will see two talented actors of the Telugu film industry, Jr NTR and Ram Charan sharing the screen space for the first time. RRR also stars Bollywood actors and in supporting roles. The makers recently roped in international fame Olivia Morris, who will be seen playing the female lead opposite Jr NTR.

While the moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to know what's in the stores next, the makers of RRR have shared fan-made posters of RRR. Featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the posters look attractive and the makers of the film are super impressed. Taking to their official twitter handle, RRR makers wrote, "Superb work! #RRRFanArt #RRRYehDosti #RRRMovie." The posters have been created by a fan, Subbu. One can see in the posters, Ram Charan in the look of Alluri Seetharamaraju while Jr NTR is seen as Komaram Bheem. The makers of the magnum opus have completed 80% of the shoot and are currently shooting for the final schedule.

Recently, during a media interaction, the filmmaker was asked about RRR's release date. Rajamouli dodged the question saying, "Please don't ask me about RRR's release date."

Revealing about the film earlier, SS Rajamouli had said, "Set in 1920s pre-independent India, 'RRR' shows Ram Charan and Jr NTR reprising the younger versions of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem the revolutionary freedom fighters from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. They stay away from home (in Delhi) before they began to fight for the country."

