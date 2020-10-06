RRR: Making video of shooting process RELEASED; Jr NTR’s first look glimpse to be revealed on THIS date

In the video, we can see that makers of RRR have carefully sanitized the sets and cleaned each and every property on the sets as they have accumulated dust.

It has been reported for a while now that the shooting process of SS Rajamouli’s RRR is all set to be restarted soon. However, there was no official announcement. Now, the makers have released a thrilling making video of the shooting process, which will make all fans go gaga. Along with the video, the makers have also revealed that a glimpse of Jr NTR’s first look will be revealed on October 22. Fans of Jr NTR are now taking to social media to express how excited they are to hear the news.

In the video, we can see that makers have carefully sanitized the sets and cleaned each and every property on the sets as they have accumulated dust. It can also be seen that the crew members are allowed inside only after being thoroughly scanned and after following all norms. In the end, what we see is two men’s long-shot view, one of whom is riding a horse, while the other is driving a vintage car. It is assumed that they are Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Also Read: Ram Charan looks dapper in athleisure as he is spotted outside gym; See PHOTOS

Watch the video here:

Lovely to be back on the sets of #RRR! My dear brother @tarak9999, something that was long overdue is getting ready and as promised I am gonna give you the best, this 22nd Oct. https://t.co/yQ2mP1vA4W@ssrajamouli #RamarajuforBheemOnOct22 #WeRRRBack — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 6, 2020

The video ends with SS Rajamouli announcing the next shot over the mike. Other than Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR also stars as the leading lady, while Irish actors Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson will be seen playing pivotal roles. The film will be a historic drama, which narrates the story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×