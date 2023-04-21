RRR: Makoto Shinkai of Suzume fame praises SS Rajamouli's film; Calls it 'entertainment beyond Hollywood'

World renown anime director Makoto Shinkai was visiting Mumbai recently and in his interaction with the media, disclosed his thoughts on SS Rajamouli and RRR. The director is known for his work in anime films like “Weathering With You” and “Suzume” on the global stage and is considered to be among the very best in world cinema. The director has only good things to say about Indian films and especially shared his thoughts on the phenomenal global appeal of SS Rajamouli’s rooted aesthetics and imagination. RRR was a huge success in Japan as well on release. In his interaction, the director opened up about SS Rajamouli and RRR and said, “I watched Baahubali and RRR. I enjoyed RRR thoroughly - it's entertainment, but it's a new flavor of entertainment. Hollywood doesn't give what RRR can give. It's a unique experience and I loved it."

Makoto Shinkai about RRR and Rajamouli’s influence on his own filmmaking

The director also told the media how films like RRR have proven to be a major inspiration for his career at this stage as well. The director said, “One day I want to make a movie like RRR which will make Japanese viewers become Indian viewers - where they will be able to come with friends and cheer out loud for the movie". This is a very proud moment for any Indian, hearing such great things about our film and filmmaker from one of the most accomplished anime directors in the world. He also went on to further say, "Indian directors make movies which you can enjoy with friends and show your emotions, whereas Japanese directors make films where you keep your emotions to yourself. I get to learn a lot from Indian directors."

Who is Makoto Shinkai?

Makoto Shinkai is known for films like “Suzume”, which was released last year and is one of the highest-grossing films of the year with a gross collection of US $300 million. The film also written by Shinkai deals with themes of environmental cautionary tales disguised as a love story. The film that premiered last November has also been getting great reviews from critics and audiences around the world for its creative narrative devices and its use of the medium of anime to visualize poetry on screen. Suzume is currently the fourth highest-grossing anime film of all times.

