RRR Motion poster: Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi & other celebs go gaga over Ram Charan, Jr NTR's powerful avatar

After the makers released the motion poster of RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, fans and celebrities shared the poster on their social media handles, lauding it.
3548 reads Mumbai
RRR Motion poster: Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi & other celebs go gaga over Ram Charan, Jr NTR's powerful avatar
After the makers of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR released the film’s motion poster, it took over the internet as people have been sharing it on social media. Along with fans and audience, celebrities too, shared the poster, lauding the powerful avatars of the Tollywood stars, Ram Charan and NTR. As this film is the first one of SS Rajamouli after Baahubali, all eyes are on the mega-budget venture. Now, the posters and first looks of the actors are all over the internet.

Alia Bhatt, who is rumored to be playing a key role in RRR shared it stating that the power of opposite forces would always be huge.  SS Karthikeya shared the motion poster and stated that the film will give one the biggest experience. Megastar Chiranjeevi, who joined Twitter today, shared the poster stating that it was a feast to eyes and ears. Akhil Akkineni stated that he was happy to finally see something that would lift one’s spirit. It was shared by many other celebrities including Rashi Khanna, Varun Tej, and Ram Gopal Varma.

Other than Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film also stars Irish actors Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson. It was reported earlier that the movie is set against the pre-independence era and RRR is a story based on freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan will be seen as Alluri Seetharamaraju and NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem. It has been reported that the movie is being made on a huge budget of Rs 350.

