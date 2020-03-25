RRR motion poster: Does it strike a chord of Game Of Thrones’ Song Of Ice And Fire?

The motion poster of SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR was revealed by the makers today, and it reminds us of Game Of Thrones' A Song Of Ice And Fire.

The most awaited motion poster of RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR was revealed by the makers today on the occasion of Uagdi. The poster came as a cheer to the fans and audience, who are currently going through isolation and self quarantine. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli is one of the most expected films of the year, and since it is the first film of the director after his blockbuster Baahubali, all eyes are on the film.

After the motion poster was released, we could not help but relate it with Game Of Thrones’ book, Song Of Ice And Fire. In the motion poster, what we see is two people, presumably Ram Charan and Jr NTR running towards something. While one had fire as background, the other had ice blue water in the background. Well, does it sound families to you too? In the HBO’s popular series Game Of Thrones, the war was between two – The night king and the dragon queen Daenerys Targaryen – basically between ice and fire. SS Raja Mouli’s Tweet also suggests the same. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Water douses fire! Fire evaporates water! And the two forces come together with immense energy... to present the title logo of #RRR!!!”

Just like The Game Of Thrones, RRR is also a historical flick. It is set against the pre-independence era and the story will be based on two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan is playing the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju, NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem. It has been reported that the movie is being made in a whopping budget of Rs 350.

Credits :Pinkvilla

