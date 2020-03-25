RRR Motion Poster OUT: Ram Charan, Jr NTR are two forces who come together with immense energy

The first motion poster of RRR featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR as two strong forces with immense energy is out on the occasion of Ugadi. Check it out below

SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles has been the talk of the town since its inception. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, PM Narendra Modi declared 21-day lockdown in the country to fight the battle with the deadly virus. However, the makers of RRR made sure to lift everyone’s spirit and decided to release RRR's first motion poster along with the logo title. The first motion poster of the film is out on the occasion of Ugadi, widely celebrated Hindu new year in the states of Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

The makers of RRR have treated their fans with the first look of the film and its sure to leave you stunned. From BGM to Ram Charan and Jr NTR's immense energy, the motion poster only sets high expectations among the audience. RRR stands for- Rise, Roar and Revolt. Rajamouli took to social media and wrote, "Water douses fire! Fire evaporates water! And the two forces come together with immense energy... to present the title logo of #RRR!!!." The story of the film is based on Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film is produced by DVV Danayya and is made on a massive budget.

Besides and , Olivia Morris, Thor famed actor Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody also play important roles in the film.

RRR, the period drama will release on January 8, 2021. How excited are you for the film? Let us know in the comment section below.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli took to social media and requested their fans to stay indoors in the times of crisis. The Baahubali director Tweeted, "I request the fans and audience on behalf of my whole team to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. The country is locked down for a reason there should be no reason for a social gathering. (sic)."

