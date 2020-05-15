RRR music composer MM Keeravani reportedly planning a retirement; Wants to give way for youngsters

MM Keeravani who had earlier composed music for movies like Baahubali is reportedly planning a retirement after RRR. Read on for further details about the same.

RRR or Roudram Ranam Rudhiram is one of the most-awaited and anticipated movies that is all set to be released next year. With SS Rajamouli in the director’s chair, it is quite obvious why the period drama has been creating so much hype on the internet. However, many people are unaware of the fact that RRR’s music will be composed by none other than MM Keeravani himself who had earlier composed music for magnum opuses like that of Baahubali.

In one of his earlier interviews, Keeravani had revealed that he will retire very soon as a music composer that left many of his fans in utter shock. In fact, many thought that Baahubali 2: The Conclusion will be his last ever movie. However, it did not happen as he continued composing songs thereby changing his earlier decision. And now, as per the latest buzz, the music composer is again thinking of his retirement and that it’s real this time.

If media reports are to be believed, Keeravani wants to give way for other youngsters to take the lead as he feels he has done a lot already. His son, Kaala Bhairava is also a well-known singer who has sung multiple songs composed by the former. Talking about RRR, the music composer is reportedly paid a whopping remuneration of Rs 16 crore. However, no official confirmation has been made about the same. RRR features Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, , , and Olivia Morris in the lead roles.

