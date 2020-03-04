RRR music director Keeravani to get a huge amount as remuneration for the NTR and Ram Charan starrer? Find out

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR, has music direction by popular composer Keeravani. The composer has been paid Rs 16 crore as remuneration for RRR.

Music director Keeravani, who has roped in to compose music for the upcoming mega budget movie RRR, will be paid a whopping amount of Rs 16 crore as his remuneration. Though there has been no official confirmation on this news, it is being widely circulated on social media. The film is being made on a budget of Rs 400 crore and it will be released in 10 languages.

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, has Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. It will be safe to say that RRR is one of the most awaited movies of Tollywood. The film has a power-packed cast and the film is directed by ace director SS Rajamouli, whose last outing was Baahubali: The Conclusion. When it was reported earlier that the film will be released in July 2020, new reports claim that the film’s release date has been changed to January 2021.

As far as the film’s casting is concerned, Irish actors Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson will be seen playing prominent roles in the movie. Though reports suggest that they will be the main antagonists, no official word has been made yet about their roles in the film. RRR is set against the pre-independence era and it is based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan will be seen as Alluri Seetharamaraju, NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem.

Credits :123Telugu

