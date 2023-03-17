RRR: Naatu Naatu singer Kaala Bhairava's long note on his Oscars performance upsets Jr NTR and Ram Charan fans

Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava accompanied by international background dancers, performed RRR's Naatu Naatu song live at the 2023 Oscars. Introduced by Deepika Padukone at the 95th Academy Awards, RRR's Naatu Naatu performance received a standing ovation from the crowd and the video of the same took social media by storm.

As the RRR team returns to India, Kaala Bhairava took to Twitter and penned a long note thanking everyone who made the performance possible. Kaala, who performed live at the Oscars 2023 stage with Rahul Sipligunj, wrote, "I feel extremely grateful for having had the invaluable opportunity of representing team RRR and performing at the Oscars for the best original song category."

In a long note, he also thanked his uncle SS Rajamouli, his father MM Keeravaani, choreographer Prem Rakshith, SS Karthikeya, his mother, and his aunt. "It's because of their hard work and workmanship that the song has reached all parts of the world and is making people dance globally and that's how I got this chance," read a part of the note.

Read Kaala Bhairava's Thank You Note Below:

However, Kaala Bhairava's thank you note has now triggered a controversy for not mentioning Jr NTR and Ram Charan's name in it. Lead actors, Ram Charan and Jr NTR fans noticed it and trolled Kaala Bhairava for the same.

Kaala Bhairava apologises

In no time, the singer apologised with a message on Twitter that read, "I have no doubt Tarak anna and Charan anna are the reason for the success of naatu naatu and RRR itself. I was ONLY talking about who all helped me get my opportunity for the academy stage performance. Nothing else. I can see that it was conveyed wrongly and for that, I sincerely apologise for my choice of words."



