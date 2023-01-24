RRR: Nation goes Naatu Naatu with 'Original Song' nomination at Oscars 2023; Celebs congratulate SS Rajamouli

Right now, the nation is all on Naatu Naatu magic. From fans to celebs, everyone is celebrating the proud moment and are also congratulating SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and the team. Celebs like Ram Gopal Varma, Rahul Ravindra, Harish Shankar and many others.

The big news is here. RRR has finally made it to the Oscars 2023 nominations list. The Naatu Naatu song, which made everyone go gaga, has got nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. With the historic win, the entire nation is proud and celebrating the glory of cinema, SS Rajamouli's vision, and Ram Charan and Jr NTR's performance.

Take a look at celebs' and fans reactions to RRR Oscars nominations

Fans also just can't keep calm. They are trending #NaatuNaatuForOscars big time along with hashtags of Ram Charan and Jr NTR. A user tweeted, History Made First Indian Song Nominated In OscarsTruly Deserved Broo". Another fan wrote, "Proud moment for Indian cinema."

RRR campaign for Oscars

Initially, RRR was out of the Oscars as Pan Nalin's Gujarati film Chhello Show (Last Film Show in English) was picked as India's official entry to the Oscars for the Best International Feature category. However, the team took the decision to campaign and sent nominations to the Academy Awards in various categories including Best Actor, Best Visual Effects, Best Music, and more.

RRR international euphoria

With the RRR euphoria reaching all the corners of the globe, it was later released in countries like the United States, Los Angeles, Japan and more. The response from the western audiences was massive in theaters, they went gaga over Naatu Naatu song, Jr NTR's scene of attacking goons with animals and more. RRR made everyone stuck to the screen with no language barrier and it's amazing. From famous directors like the Russo Brothers to Joe Dante, Scott Derrickson, Joseph Morgan, Aaron Stewart-Ahn and many others, the movie RRR collected many admirers and has broken several records and exceeded expectations.

RRR's Naatu Naatu wins Golden Globes

RRR created history with its iconic win at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The film bagged the award for Best Original Song category for the blockbuster song Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani. When the award was announced, there was no limit to the joy of the RRR team.

About RRR

Ram Charan and Jr NTR played the real-life freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem in the SS Rajamouli directorial. The movie, which is based on a fictional meeting of these two historical figures, featured Alia Bhatt in a cameo appearance as Sitarama Raju's lady love, Sita. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn was also seen in a special appearance in the magnum opus.